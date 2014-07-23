VIENNA, July 23 Martin Brandt will leave his
post as chief operating officer (COO) of Austrian lighting group
Zumtobel as the result of a restructuring, the company
said on Wednesday.
Brandt, 53, will leave at the end of July at his own
request, the company said. His contract was scheduled to run
until April 30 2015.
A spokesman for Zumtobel said the restructuring had meant
there was no need for a third management board member alongside
Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher and Chief Financial Officer
Karin Sonnenmoser.
Schumacher and Sonnenmoser would in future split Brandt's
responsibilities, which included group technology, lighting
brands and corporate IT, Zumtobel said.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)