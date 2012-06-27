* 2011/12 adjusted EBIT 34.6 mln euros, down 54 pct
* 2012/13 forecast hard, sees higher revenue, op margin
* Cuts dividend 60 percent to 0.20 euro
* Reduces mid-term revenue outlook
(Adds quotes and background)
VIENNA, June 27 - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel
abandoned its mid-term forecast for 10 percent annual revenue
growth, citing a worsened economic environment, and slashed its
dividend after profit plunged.
The Dornbirn-based group is the European market leader in
luminaires and the global number four in the components
business, which makes lamp control gear, lighting management
systems and LED modules.
It had said in March its operating margin would likely see a
sharp fall this fiscal year as its components division
struggles.
On Wednesday, it said adjusted earnings before interest and
tax fell 54 percent to 34.6 million euros ($43 million) in the
year to April. Sales rose 4.2 percent to 1.28 billion euros.
Zumtobel said while it was hard to make concrete forecasts
given strategic challenges and a tough economic environment, its
revenue and underlying operating margin should rise, adding it
was sure the lighting industry faced sound growth prospects in
future years.
"In view of the increasingly negative economic outlook,
however, previous growth assumptions for the professional
lighting industry no longer appear realistic," it said.
"The board has therefore reduced its medium-term revenue
forecast (for average growth of 10 percent per year) for the
coming years and adjusted its growth expectations to reflect the
economic environment."
Chief executive Harald Sommerer said Zumtobel was sticking
to its global growth strategy but needed to factor in economic
reality. "In the current financial year our main aim will be to
make sure we justify the high investments in the future that we
have made by achieving growth and higher earnings."
($1 = 0.8019 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)