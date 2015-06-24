(Adds detail)

VIENNA, June 24 Specialist lighting group Zumtobel expects a 5-percent revenue boost and adjusted operating profit of 90 million euros ($100.74 million) to 100 million in 2015/16 helped by a slight pick-up in Europe's construction industry, it said on Wednesday.

"This positive turn has been reinforced by the shift to LED technology. The Management Board of the Zumtobel Group sees the company in an outstanding position to reap above-average benefits from these growth impulses in the industry," it said.

The Austrian company confirmed preliminary results of record revenues in 2014/15 of 1.3 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 66.5 million euros.

Its 2014/15 net profit was 11.9 million euros, after a loss of 4.8 million in the previous year.

Zumtobel's research and development (R&D) costs will be higher than in the past year, mainly due to expensive software development, it said. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Stephen Coates)