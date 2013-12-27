VIENNA Dec 27 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel could close two or three plants to cut capacity and costs, Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher told the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper.

"In three years we will probably not be looking at 10 plants, but at fewer," he was quoted as saying in an interview published on Friday.

"Assume that the global number will go down by two, perhaps three," he added, noting the group had sites in New Zealand, Australia, France, Sweden and England plus two each in China and Germany in addition to its main Austrian plant in Dornbirn, whose future was safe.

He said it was too early to say what would come of his review of its manufacturing network. "But it is clear that plants in China are less under review than those in Europe or Australia," he said.

