FRANKFURT May 19 Austrian lighting group
Zumtobel reported a 40 percent jump in annual core
profit as it shed or downsized plants, merged sales operations
and bundled its purchasing.
Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to
66.5 million euros ($75.26 million) in the 12 months through
end-April, from 47.6 million in the previous year, the company
said on Tuesday.
Its adjusted EBIT margin widened to 5.1 percent from 3.8
percent, in line with its target for an improvement to 5-6
percent.
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
