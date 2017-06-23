Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
VIENNA, June 23 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel on Friday reported a full-year net profit above expectations, helped by cost reductions and the introduction of new products with higher profit margins.
Net profit more than doubled to 25.2 million euros ($28.14 million) in the 2016/17 financial year which ended March 31, beating analyst forecast of 21.6 million euros, the group said in a statement.
Revenue fell 3.9 percent to 1.30 billion euros, mainly due to the devaluation of the British pound. Adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 1 percent.
($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.