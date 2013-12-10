* Q2 EBIT 24 mln eur in line with Reuters poll avg
* Q2 sales 324 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 326 mln eur
* Sales seen slightly down, EBIT up for 2013/14
(Adds details, background)
VIENNA, Dec 10 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel
said on Tuesday second-quarter adjusted earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 25 percent thanks to
extensive restructuring.
Adjusted EBIT for the three months to end-October was 24
million euros ($33 million), in line with expectations, while
sales fell 2 percent to 324 million euros as LED growth only
partially compensated for a decline in traditional lighting.
Industry incumbents such as Zumtobel and Germany's Osram
, which is also undertaking a sweeping restructuring
programme, are trying to fight off a strong challenge from new
competitors such as Samsung and Japan's Toyoda Gosei
.
Zumtobel said it expected a slight decline in full-year
revenues but an improvement in EBIT as cost-reduction measures
took effect, although it continued to suffer from weakness in
the commercial construction sector.
"At the present time only a vague forecast for the full
2013/14 year can be issued because of the ongoing tense economic
environment and continued limited visibility," new Chief
Executive Ulrich Schumacher said in a statement.
Revenues in the group's lighting segment fell 3 percent in
the quarter, while in its components segment, which makes
lighting management systems and LED (light-emitting diode)
modules, revenues fell 2 percent.
($1 = 0.7289 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by John Stonestreet and
Mark Potter)