(Adds detail, CEO quote, background)

VIENNA, March 2 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel's third-quarter adjusted operating profit fell short of forecasts on Wednesday as the company said cost savings were taking longer than expected to kick in and it was looking to save even more.

Pricing pressure and unfavourable exchange rates also weighed on its results, the company said, though it stuck by its recently reduced forecast for the full year.

"We are also evaluating further opportunities to optimise structural costs," Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher said in a letter to shareholders. "These steps also include the start of the search process for a potential strategic partner or buyer for our lighting plant in Usingen (Germany)."

That plant, which makes products for the healthcare sector and for offices, has roughly 180 employees, according to the company's website.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 29 percent to 5.5 million euros ($6 million) in the three months to the end of January, compared with an average forecast of 7.9 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"The operating environment in our European core markets is, with the exception of France, still characterised by high project activity," Schumacher said. "This provides grounds for optimism over the coming months in spite of the limited visibility." ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Louise Heavens)