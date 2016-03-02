(Adds detail, CEO quote, background)
VIENNA, March 2 Austrian lighting group
Zumtobel's third-quarter adjusted operating profit
fell short of forecasts on Wednesday as the company said cost
savings were taking longer than expected to kick in and it was
looking to save even more.
Pricing pressure and unfavourable exchange rates also
weighed on its results, the company said, though it stuck by its
recently reduced forecast for the full year.
"We are also evaluating further opportunities to optimise
structural costs," Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher said in a
letter to shareholders. "These steps also include the start of
the search process for a potential strategic partner or buyer
for our lighting plant in Usingen (Germany)."
That plant, which makes products for the healthcare sector
and for offices, has roughly 180 employees, according to the
company's website.
Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 29
percent to 5.5 million euros ($6 million) in the three months to
the end of January, compared with an average forecast of 7.9
million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"The operating environment in our European core markets is,
with the exception of France, still characterised by high
project activity," Schumacher said. "This provides grounds for
optimism over the coming months in spite of the limited
visibility."
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
