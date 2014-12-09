VIENNA Dec 9 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel boosted underlying operating profit nearly 15 percent to 28.2 million euros ($34.8 million) in its fiscal second quarter as revenue rose 4.8 percent and both its segments improved profitability.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise 9.8 percent to 26.9 million euros on sales of 338 million euros, up 4.3 percent.

Zumtobel reiterated its outlook that full-year 2014/15 revenue would rise around 3 percent and its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin would improve to 5-6 percent from 3.8 percent the previous year. ($1 = 0.8108 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)