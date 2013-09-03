VIENNA, Sept 3 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel
, in the throes of management upheaval, reported a 41
percent rise in first-quarter operating profit thanks to
restructuring measures.
Zumtobel, which like rival Osram is grappling
with an industry shift from traditional light bulbs to
light-emitting diodes, posted adjusted earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) of 18 million euros on Tuesday.
Analysts had expected adjusted EBIT of 14 million euros on
average, according to a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Cowell)