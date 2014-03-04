VIENNA, March 4 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel
raised its operating profit 46 percent in the first
nine months of its fiscal year thanks to cost savings initiated
by its new chief executive.
Zumtobel reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) of 42 million euros ($58 million) in the nine months to
end-December on sales that fell 2 percent to 926 million euros.
Zumtobel said on Tuesday it expected flat or slightly lower
2013/14 sales, compared with its previous forecast for a slight
fall, but that adjusted EBIT should improve substantially.
($1 = 0.7260 euros)
