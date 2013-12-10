VIENNA Dec 10 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel will make adjustments to its headcount as it merges its brands' sales and administrative teams but does not plan mass cuts, it said.

"Of course there will be adjustments but we cannot tell you right now the exact magnitude," Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher said on a conference call after first-half results on Tuesday. "Mass... across-the-board cuts are not planned."

Schumacher, known as a tough manager in a previous job as CEO of chipmaker Infineon, had said last month that major job cuts were not part of his restructuring plan for Zumtobel.

A company spokesman said a trend of improving orders from the fiscal first to second quarters of this year was continuing, clarifying earlier remarks by Schumacher that orders were "astonishingly good" for the season. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)