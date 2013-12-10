REFILE-BRIEF-Xiamen King Long Motor's coach sales down 29.0 pct y/y in March
* Says it scraps share placement plan announced in 2015 due to changes in capital market conditions, refinancing policies
VIENNA Dec 10 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel will make adjustments to its headcount as it merges its brands' sales and administrative teams but does not plan mass cuts, it said.
"Of course there will be adjustments but we cannot tell you right now the exact magnitude," Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher said on a conference call after first-half results on Tuesday. "Mass... across-the-board cuts are not planned."
Schumacher, known as a tough manager in a previous job as CEO of chipmaker Infineon, had said last month that major job cuts were not part of his restructuring plan for Zumtobel.
A company spokesman said a trend of improving orders from the fiscal first to second quarters of this year was continuing, clarifying earlier remarks by Schumacher that orders were "astonishingly good" for the season. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
April 7 Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA): Vietnam monthly vehicle total industry sales 2017 2016 Month March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Units 26,872 17,621 20,232 33,295 28,442 28,283 26,551 23,540 Y/y pct 8 50 -13 13 -4 26 24 29 NOTE: From January 2017 onwards, the above
BEIJING, April 7 China is aiming to raise as much as 80 billion yuan ($11.60 billion) for a special investment fund to help finance the restructuring of its steel industry, a statement said on Friday.