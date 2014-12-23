BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
Dec 23 Zumtobel Ag
* pta-pvr: Zumtobel Group Ag: Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds more than 10% of voting rights in Zumtobel Group AG
* Says 3.462% of voting rights are allotted to 1.505.765 shares of Zumtobel Group AG
* Says rest of Jp Morgan's voting rights is alloted to equity swaps and options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.