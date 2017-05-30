ZURICH May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur
Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting
(EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls
whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding
or by issuing debt.
"Shareholder approval of the business on the agenda would
allow Zur Rose Group AG to proceed with an initial public
offering, possibly even this year, if the circumstances are
favourable," the company, which is working with UBS and
Berenberg, said in a statement on Tuesday.
At the EGM, shareholders will vote on creating authorised
share capital representing 50 percent of existing shares. The
board of directors is also proposing a revision and restatement
of its articles of association to conform to the requirements
for listed companies.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)