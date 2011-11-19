(Adds no comment from Deutsche Bank)
ZURICH Nov 19 Deutsche Bank AG
Chief Executive Josef Ackermann may become chairman of Zurich
Financial's governing board, Swiss newspaper Finanz
und Wirtschaft reported on Saturday.
It emerged last week that Ackermann had withdrawn his
candidacy to join the supervisory board at Deutsche Bank after
he steps down as CEO in May 2012.
This would leave Ackermann, a Swiss national who has been
vice-president of Zurich's board since March 2010, free to take
up the chairmanship at Zurich Financial, the paper said, citing
sources inside the insurance business.
Manfred Gentz, who has been chairman of Zurich's board of
directors since 2005, is due to leave his post next year.
Both Zurich Financial and Deutsche Bank declined to comment
on the report. A financial source said it could be an option for
Ackermann to move into the chairman's role but no decision had
been taken yet.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Philipp Halstrick)