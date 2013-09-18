BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Sept 18 Zurich Insurance Group said on Tuesday it had appointed Isabelle Welton as its new chief of staff to replace Anne Haugh who left the company in August.
The appointment comes as Zurich looks to reassure investors that it is back to normal after it was rocked by the suicide of its finance chief Pierre Wauthier last month.
Welton, a 50-year-old Swiss citizen will oversee group communications, marketing, human resources and strategy and report to Chief Executive Martin Senn. She joined Zurich in Jan. 2013 from IBM and most recently worked as chief marketing officer. (Reporting by Caroline Copley. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in