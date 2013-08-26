UPDATE 4-S.Africa's Zuma meets top ANC officials amid speculation Gordhan to be sacked
* ANC Youth League urge Zuma to change cabinet (Recasts with Zuma calls key meeting)
ZURICH Aug 26 Zurich Insurance Group said on Monday that its chief financial officer (CFO), Pierre Wauthier, had been found dead at his home.
The Swiss insurer said in a statement that police were investigating the circumstances of Wauthier's death, and that no further details had been disclosed.
Wauthier, a French and British citizen born in 1960, joined Zurich Insurance in 1996 and became CFO in October 2011. Group controller Vibhu Sharma will replace him as CFO on an interim basis. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* ANC Youth League urge Zuma to change cabinet (Recasts with Zuma calls key meeting)
CAIRO, March 30 Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday at a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, it said in a statement.
TORONTO, March 30 An Ontario court judge on Thursday approved the sale of a downtown Toronto hotel and condominium high-rise bearing U.S. President Donald Trump's name to the tower's main debt holder, according to documents posted on the receiver's website.