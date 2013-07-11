ZURICH, July 11 Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance Group said it estimated losses of approximately $140 million related to last month's floods in central and eastern Europe.

The company also said it expected losses of about $138 million for both Zurich North America and Farmers Re together in the wake of two severe tornadoes, which hit Oklahoma City Metropolitan Area in May this year.

These estimates are net of reinsurance and before tax and will be recorded in the Group's half-year results, which are due to be released on August 15, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)