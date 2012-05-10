ZURICH May 10 Zurich Insurance Group
beat expectations on Thursday with a 78 percent rise in
first-quarter profit, thanks in part to very few natural
catastrophes during the period and a rise in premium income.
The firm, previously known as Zurich Financial Services,
recorded a net profit of $1.143 billion for the first three
months of the year. A Reuters poll of analyst forecast a net
profit of $997 million.
"(We saw) sustained momentum in developing high-potential
growth markets," Europe's second-biggest insurer by market
capitalisation said in a statement.
The strong rise in profit occurred in part because profit
last year was blighted by an unusually high number of natural
catastrophes such as the tsunami in Japan.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)