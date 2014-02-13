BRIEF-Russia's PIK group says cash collections more than double in Q1
* Q1 total cash collections rose 118.9 percent year-on-year to 44.9 billion roubles ($801.38 million);
ZURICH Feb 13 Zurich Insurance posted a rise in fourth-quarter net income on Thursday, but fell just short of expectations due in part to a restructuring charge.
The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.07 billion, just missing expectations for $1.28 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Zurich recorded a $318 million restructuring and accounting charge in the fourth quarter, mainly due to a current review of its retail business in Russia.
The Swiss-based insurer, whose 6.4 percent dividend yield is already the highest among the companies in Switzerland's large cap index, said it would pay a dividend of 17 Swiss francs per share for 2013, unchanged from the previous year. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Q1 total cash collections rose 118.9 percent year-on-year to 44.9 billion roubles ($801.38 million);
SEOUL, April 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0741 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 24 *332.2 -79.9 -249.4 ^April 21 242.5 89.9 -316.5 April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 1