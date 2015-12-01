ZURICH Dec 1 Zurich Insurance on
Tuesday said Chief Executive Martin Senn was stepping down, with
Chairman Tom de Swaan immediately taking temporary charge of the
Swiss insurer.
"There have been some setbacks in recent months, but I am
convinced that we have put in place the right measures for
Zurich to reach its targets," Senn, who was CEO for six years,
said in a statement.
Zurich said the process to appoint Senn's successor was
underway and that it was confident of achieving or exceeding its
three financial targets for 2014-2016.
