ZURICH Oct 15 Zurich Insurance Group plans to cut up to 500 jobs from its 5,500-member workforce in Germany over the next two years as it consolidates operations, the Swiss insurer said, confirming German media reports.

A company spokesman in Germany said the programme was limited to Germany and sought to cut costs at a time the company was investing 200 million euros ($228 million) to make its operations there more efficient.

The aim was to cut jobs without mandatory layoffs, he added. ($1 = 0.8775 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber)