(Adds details, shares)
ZURICH, July 3 Zurich Insurance Group AG
said it would take a hit of about $300 million in the
third quarter from selling its Russian retail business to the
OLMA Group, part of the insurer's strategy to shed
underperforming units.
The Swiss insurer began a three-year restructuring programme
at the end of 2013 to invest in high-margin businesses and sell
underperforming lines, the cost of which will total $600
million.
It said on Thursday it was selling the Russian retail unit,
which had a gross written premium volume of 7.1 billion roubles
($207 million) in 2013, to Russian investment group OLMA for $30
million. Zurich said it would keep and expand its Russian
corporate business.
A spokeswoman for Zurich said the retail business had not
been profitable for the last two years.
"The transaction is a proof-point of our 2014-2016 strategy.
While we invest in priority markets, we either turn around or
exit those that are under-performing," Mike Kerner, chief
executive of Zurich's General Insurance unit said in a statement
on Thursday.
The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of this
year, and the loss will only have a small impact on shareholder
equity, Zurich said.
Shares in Zurich were trading nearly 1 percent higher by
0915 GMT, slightly outperforming the European sector index
.
($1 = 34.2300 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Paul Arnold, writing by
Caroline Copley; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Pravin Char)