ZURICH, Sept 29 Zurich Insurance
expects to use its spare cash to raise returns to investors as
well as for smaller-scale acquisitions, the group's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
"As we have told you before, we expect to deploy $3 billion
of excess capital by the end of 2016," Martin Senn told a
banking and insurance conference, according to a transcript.
"While I cannot provide any additional guidance on this
topic, as we see this today, we would view the most likely
outcome for capital deployment to be through a combination of
bolt-on acquisitions and cash returns to investors."
Zurich this month abandoned its proposed 5.6 billion pound
($8.48 billion) bid for Britain's RSA.
($1 = 0.6604 pounds)
