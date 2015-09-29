ZURICH, Sept 29 Zurich Insurance expects to use its spare cash to raise returns to investors as well as for smaller-scale acquisitions, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"As we have told you before, we expect to deploy $3 billion of excess capital by the end of 2016," Martin Senn told a banking and insurance conference, according to a transcript.

"While I cannot provide any additional guidance on this topic, as we see this today, we would view the most likely outcome for capital deployment to be through a combination of bolt-on acquisitions and cash returns to investors."

Zurich this month abandoned its proposed 5.6 billion pound ($8.48 billion) bid for Britain's RSA.

