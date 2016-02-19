ZURICH Feb 19 Zurich Insurance may
sell its South African business as part of a strategic review,
the Swiss group said on Friday.
"In recent years, Zurich has successfully turned around our
South African insurance business, which includes our operations
in Botswana. The group is now evaluating whether it is best
placed to own this business, taking into account the interests
of our key stakeholders," it said in a statement.
Zurich said it was too early to comment on what this meant
for the business. It noted that it had said at an investor
presentation in May 2015 that reshaping its geographic footprint
was a top priority as it seeks to build more sustainable
businesses and improve profitability.
(Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber, Writing by Michael
Shields; Editing by Alexander Smith)