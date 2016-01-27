ZURICH Jan 27 Zurich Insurance's
appointment of Generali's Mario Greco as chief
executive will not change the Swiss insurer's strategic focus
for 2016, the company said on Wednesday.
"The CEO change has no impact on our strategic focus for the
remainder of the strategic cycle 2014-2016," a spokeswoman said
in an emailed statement.
"We will provide an update when we report our 2015 annual
results on Feb. 11, 2016. Together with the board and the group
executive committee, Mr Greco will shape the new strategy for
Zurich for the next strategic cycle."
On Tuesday, Zurich said it had poached Greco from Generali
in a move the insurer hopes will revive its fortunes.
He will start as CEO on May 1.
Zurich had looked at external candidates for the CEO spot to
replace Martin Senn, who quit on Dec. 1 following a botched
takeover bid for Britain's RSA and a weak performance in
general insurance.
