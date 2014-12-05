FRANKFURT Dec 5 Zurich Insurance Group said it was on track to reach the key financial targets it has set itself for 2016, according to slides in a presentation to investors.

Europe's fifth biggest insurer is aiming for a business operating profit after tax return on equity (ROE) of 12-14 percent by 2016.

The ratio was 11.8 percent in the first nine months of this year. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze)