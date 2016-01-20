ZURICH Jan 20 Zurich Insurance on
Wednesday flagged an estimated $100 million fourth-quarter
business operating loss for its flagship general insurance (GI)
business, largely due to claims from storms and floods in
Britain and Ireland.
"While the 2015 results for general insurance are
disappointing, operating performance for both farmers and global
life should be in line with expectations, and the group's
capital position remains very strong across all key metrics,"
Zurich said in a statement.
Zurich chief Martin Senn suddenly quit last month after
coming under pressure following a botched takeover bid and a
stuttering performance in GI. Zurich has yet to appoint his
successor.
The Swiss firm is due to post full-year results on Feb. 11.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)