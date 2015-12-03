ZURICH Dec 3 Zurich Insurance plans
to cut around 360 more jobs worldwide in its global corporate
business by the end of 2017, the Swiss insurer said in an
emailed statement on Thursday.
This brings the total number of expected job cuts or
transfers to around 1,800. At the end of last year Zurich had
approximately 55,000 employees.
Zurich's chief executive quit this week after coming under
pressure following a botched takeover bid and a stuttering
performance in its main business, prompting the Swiss insurer to
seek an outsider to get it back on track.
