ZURICH, June 10 Zurich Insurance on
Friday outlined plans to combine its life and non-life
businesses and move to a new regional structure, as new Chief
Executive Mario Greco puts his stamp on the Swiss insurer.
"We will see greater market focus and simplification, and
deliver the transformation we need for future success in a
disciplined way," Greco, who took over in March after leaving
Generali, said in a statement.
"The simplified structure will also allow us to become more
efficient and support the implementation of our communicated
cost reduction programme."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)