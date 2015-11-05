(Refiles to add dropped word 'Insurance' in headline)
ZURICH Nov 5 Zurich Insurance Group
said on Thursday it expected to meet its financial targets after
posting a 79 percent year-on-year drop in third-quarter net
profit.
The Swiss insurer posted net profit for the quarter of $207
million compared with the average estimate for $196 million in a
Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Zurich last month issued a profit warning for the three
months to the end of September.
"In closing, we have the right actions underway to address
the issues in our GI (general insurance) business, and I am
confident we will achieve or exceed each of our three targets in
2016," Chief Executive Martin Senn said in a commentary
statement on the results.
