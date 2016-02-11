ZURICH Feb 11 Zurich Insurance on Thursday unexpectedly left its 2015 dividend unchanged at 17 Swiss francs ($17.50) per share and said Generali's Mario Greco would take over as chief executive on March 7, earlier than previously announced.

In full-year results, the Swiss insurer said net profit for 2015 fell 53 percent to $1.8 billion, compared to the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll for $1.997 billion. Zurich posted a $424 million loss for the fourth quarter.

"Our key priorities in 2016 will be turning around our general insurance business and continuing actions to position the group for 2017 and beyond, including enhancing efficiency and sharpening the group's retail footprint," Chairman and temporary Chief Executive Tom de Swaan said in a statement.

"We have an excellent management team in place that will be further strengthened with the arrival of Mario Greco, who will lead preparations for the new strategic cycle."

