ZURICH May 12 Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance
on Thursday posted a 28 percent year-on-year drop in
first-quarter net profit, a smaller fall than analysts had
forecast.
Zurich, under the leadership of new Chief Executive Mario
Greco, said net profit for the first three months of 2016 was
$875 million, beating even the most optimistic estimate in a
Reuters poll of eight analysts which on average expected $707
million.
"While it is still early in the process, these results show
that the measures we put in place to improve the performance of
our General Insurance business are taking effect," Chief
Financial Officer George Quinn said in a statement. "Even
adjusting for a benign catastrophe claims environment, there has
been an underlying improvement and we expect to see this trend
continue throughout the year."
