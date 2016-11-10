ZURICH Nov 10 Zurich Insurance posted a jump in third quarter net profit on Thursday as organisational changes under new Chief Executive Mario Greco gained further traction.

The Swiss insurer increased net profit for the quarter to $912 million, well ahead of the average estimate of $722 million in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

"The strengthening of Zurich's management team and simplification of the Group organizational structure have been completed, while absolute costs have continued to fall reflecting actions taken earlier in the year," Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said in a statement. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)