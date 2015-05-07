May 7 Zurich Insurance Group AG
reported a 6 percent decline in first-quarter business operating
profit, hampered by a strong dollar and rock-bottom interest
rates that flattened investment returns.
Europe's fifth biggest insurer said gross written premiums
at its largest business, general insurance, fell 5 percent to
$10.1 billion, but rose 5 percent on a local currency basis. (bit.ly/1zDCHkr)
The company, which reports in dollars, said its combined
ratio deteriorated to 96.7 percent as a result, compared with
95.9 percent during the three months to March 31 a year earlier.
A ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in
premiums than it pays out in claims.
