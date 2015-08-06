* Second-quarter net profit $840 mln vs $944 mln in poll
* Q2 combined ratio rises to 100 pct
* CEO says will not overpay for Britain's RSA
* Cash reserves expected to exceed $10 bln for 2014-2016
period
(Adds detail on RSA and Q2 earnings)
ZURICH, Aug 6 Zurich Insurance Group
will not overpay in any bid for Britain's RSA, it said
as it posted an unexpected drop in second-quarter net profit.
The insurer said last month it was mulling a bid for RSA,
which could top $8 billion, but Chief Executive Martin Senn
stressed on Thursday a deal would only be possible if the Swiss
company felt it was getting a fair deal.
"We believe that a transaction could bring significant
benefits to us and to our investors in terms of the
complementary fit of RSA's business with our own operations and
in financial terms," Senn said in the earnings statement.
"But any capital deployment would need to meet the same
hurdles that we apply to any other investment."
Net profit for the quarter fell 1 percent year on year to
$840 million, compared to the average estimate for a 12.8
percent rise to $944 million in a Reuters poll of seven
analysts.
In the three months to June 30, the insurer was hit by
losses in Britain and its North American global corporate
business, as well as higher levels of catastrophe and
weather-related losses and higher expenses.
It reaffirmed its return on equity (ROE) target of 12-14
percent by the end of next year. It missed that goal in 2014. In
the first half it was 11.6 percent.
It said cash reserves were expected to exceed $3.5 billion
in 2015 and $10 billion for the 2014-2016 period. This is ahead
of its previous mid-term target of $9 billion.
Zurich's general insurance combined ratio rose to 100
percent during the quarter from 95.7 percent a year earlier. A
ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in premiums
than it pays out in claims.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)