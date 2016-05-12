* New CEO hints cost cuts, improving reputation will be
priorities
* Q1 net profit $875 mln vs $707 mln Reuters poll average
* General insurance combined ratio 97.7 pct
* Shares up more than 3 pct, outpacing sector
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, May 12 Zurich Insurance's new
chief executive Mario Greco made repairing its battered
reputation among investors and cutting costs his top priorities
after the Swiss insurer swung back to profit on Thursday.
Boosting the performance of Zurich's general insurance (GI)
business and delivering a strategy for beyond 2016 were key
factors in poaching the 56-year-old Italian to replace Martin
Senn, who quit Zurich in December.
"I don't think Zurich needs a radical change in direction,"
Greco told reporters. "Zurich needs a clear direction and it
needs then stability in that direction."
Greco, who joined from Italian rival Generali in
March, was speaking after Zurich returned to profit in the first
quarter, helped by better-than-expected GI earnings.
Zurich's shares rose on the results but Generali, which also
reported on Thursday, fared less well. Europe's No. 3 insurer's
operating profit fell in the quarter and its shares tumbled.
Greco said his first priority is rebuilding Zurich's
reputation with investors on the back of two profit warnings for
2015 and unexpected large losses.
With insurance companies struggling to find profitable
growth at a time of negative interest rates, Greco indicated
cost cuts could help boost the bottom line.
"Let me be clear on one point. The cost position of Zurich
is above the market's cost position," Greco said. "This makes us
less competitive than peers and so we have to address that."
Zurich is already in the middle of a $1 billion-plus
cost-cutting drive and has said that around 8,000 jobs would be
affected by the end of 2018. Zurich has around 55,000 employees.
Greco will lay out a detailed strategy on Nov. 17.
RIGHT DIRECTION
Better-than expected first-quarter numbers were a step in
the right direction, Greco said, and indicated that measures
outlined last year to improve GI performance were bearing fruit.
Group net profit for the first quarter was $875 million,
beating even the most optimistic estimate in a Reuters poll of
eight analysts which on average expected $707 million.
This was 28 percent lower than in the year-ago quarter but
marked a return to profit after a $424 million net loss in the
fourth quarter.
Zurich's shares were 3.3 percent higher at 223.50 Swiss
Francs at 0819 GMT, outpacing the European insurance sector
index which was down 0.8 percent.
Zurich's biggest problem in recent quarters has been
underperformance in GI, its largest source of earnings which
sells services such as property and casualty insurance.
Under division boss Kristof Terryn, Zurich concluded a GI
review late last year, which included cost savings and using
more reinsurance to reduce erratic earnings.
Its GI combined ratio for the quarter was 97.7 percent,
better than forecasts for 99 percent. A level below 100 shows an
insurer earned more in premiums than it paid out in claims.
Editing by Michael Shields and Alexander Smith