BRIEF-Wells Fargo Asset Management names Kayvan Malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
* Wells fargo asset management appoints kayvan malek as senior portfolio manager, multi-asset-class solutions
ZURICH May 7 Zurich Insurance's first-quarter return on equity (RoE) fell below the insurer's target range, Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said on Thursday.
"It's a slightly overstated performance because of the relatively positive impact we had from catastrophe losses, we have much less than expected and have a on-off gain of around $15 million," Quinn said in a media call.
"If you adjust for those, we are slightly below our target RoE range."
Zurich Insurance reported a 6 percent decline in first-quarter business operating profit, hampered by a strong dollar and rock-bottom interest rates that flattened investment returns.
NEW YORK, May 9 Goldman Sachs economists on Tuesday trimmed its estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to 2.9 percent and raised its first-quarter GDP estimate to 0.9 percent following the release of March data on wholesale inventories.