ZURICH, July 29 Zurich Insurance Group
said any offer it might make for British rival RSA would
probably be in cash.
Cash-rich Zurich is weighing a bid for RSA which could top
$8 billion as insurers look to diversify amid tighter
regulations and toughening market conditions.
"Further to the announcement issued on July 28, 2015, in
relation to RSA Insurance Group plc, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
confirms that it is likely that any offer, if made, will be
solely in cash. No disclosure under Rule 2.10 of the City Code
on Takeovers and Mergers will therefore be made in relation to
securities in Zurich," it said in a statement on Wednesday.
