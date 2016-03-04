BRIEF-Newnorth Projects Ltd's quarterly loss per share C$0.01
* Newnorth announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
ZURICH, March 4 Zurich Insurance paid former Chief Executive Martin Senn 6.1 million Swiss francs ($6.15 million) in 2015, the Swiss insurer said in its annual report which was published on Friday.
In 2014, Senn was paid 7.2 million francs.
Senn suddenly quit Zurich in December after coming under pressure following a botched takeover bid and a stuttering performance in its main business.
Zurich appointed Generali CEO Mario Greco as his replacement. Greco is set to start work at Zurich on Monday.
($1 = 0.9919 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign from office despite a Supreme Court decision authorizing an investigation into allegations he condoned bribery of a potential witness in a major corruption probe.