April 28 Zurich Insurance is set to
take full ownership of Malaysia's MAA Takaful after the deal
received regulatory approval, giving Europe's fifth-biggest
insurer a foothold in the world's second largest Islamic
insurance market.
MAA Takaful, one of Malaysia's 11 Islamic insurers, is a
joint venture launched in 2006 by MAA Group Berhad and
Bahrain's Solidarity, which hold 75 percent and 25 percent
stakes respectively.
MAA Group said it had received central bank approval for
the sale, a deal which was first proposed in November of last
year. No size for the transaction was given.
MAA Takaful held 1.2 billion ringgit ($306.7 million) worth
of assets as of June 2015, a 5 percent increase from a year
earlier.
The Swiss insurer has been reshaping its geographic
footprint, scaling back parts of its Asian franchise seeking to
build more sustainable businesses and improve profitability.
A move into takaful could allow for greater penetration in
core markets in the Gulf and southeast Asia. Zurich Insurance
also has a presence in Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab
Emirates.
An alternative to conventional insurance, takaful is based
on the concept of mutuality; the takaful company oversees a pool
of funds contributed by all policy holders.
In their investments, takaful firms follow religious
guidelines, including bans on interest and pure monetary
speculation, and a prohibition on investing in industries such
as alcohol and gambling.
($1 = 3.9130 ringgit)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)