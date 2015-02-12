FRANKFURT Feb 12 Zurich Insurance
will not invest in Swiss government bonds that are currently
producing negative yields, the insurer's chief executive said on
Thursday.
Swiss government bonds are showing negative yields out to a
maturity of 12 years, Martin Senn told journalists at a
conference on the Zurich's 2014 results.
"In future, for our Swiss-driven businesses, we will not
invest into negative bearing assets. Clearly not," Senn said.
Zurich's global, diversified investment portfolio gave the
insurer the possibility of mitigating the impact of negative
Swiss yields, he said.
Zurich has not faced any charges for its cash balances and
deposits and would not consider any charges that do occur as
having a material impact on the group, he added.
