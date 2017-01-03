ZURICH Jan 3 Zurich Insurance's head
of group strategy Claudio Gienal has left the company, a
spokesman for the Swiss insurer said on Tuesday.
Gienal and his team of 40 staff had helped to craft Chief
Executive Mario Greco's plans for the company, outlined in a
strategy update in November.
"In mid-December, Claudio Gienal decided to leave the
company," the spokesman said in an emailed statement, confirming
a report by Swiss finance website finews.ch.
Zurich did not comment on the reasons for Gienal's exit and
Gienal did not respond immediately to an emailed request for
comment.
Gienal's replacement is Giovanni Giuliani, who joined Zurich
from Generali in August and will also retain his
current role as head of group innovation, business development
and global lines.
Greco, who joined Zurich from Generali in March, had said in
November that the insurer would maintain its current dividend of
17 Swiss francs ($16.51) while aiming in its 2017-19 goals to
increase its total payout to a more ambitious 75 percent of net
profit.
($1 = 1.0296 Swiss francs)
