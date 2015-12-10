ZURICH Dec 10 ** Generali's Chief Executive Mario Greco is regarded as the favourite to take over as CEO of Zurich Insurance, Swiss magazine Bilanz reported on Thursday

** Zurich chief Martin Senn suddenly quit this month

** Greco worked at Zurich from 2007-2012

** Senn had come under pressure following a botched takeover bid and a stuttering performance in Zurich's main business, prompting it to seek an outsider to get it back on track

** Chairman Tom de Swaan has taken temporary charge

** De Swaan said at the time he had high hopes Zurich would find a new CEO relatively soon, without elaborating

** A Zurich spokeswoman said the insurer does comment on market rumours or speculation

Generali declined to comment