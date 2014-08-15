ZURICH Aug 15 The growing market for
catastrophe bonds has bolstered the insurance industry to the
extent it could cope with a $100 billion disaster - bigger than
that of Hurricane Katrina, the head of Zurich Insurance's
general insurance division said.
Known as "alternative capital", the money investors are
pouring into catastrophe bonds - sold by insurers to share the
risk they take on for natural disasters - and other areas of the
insurance industry is increasing competition and putting
pressure on traditional players.
But the new capital also means the industry is more robust
and able to cope with what Zurich's general insurance
chief Michael Kerner sees as a growing trend of large
catastrophe losses caused by climate change.
"The insurance and the reinsurance industry are at very
strong levels of solvency, there is lots of capital in the
business," Kerner told Reuters. "The industry can handle a $100
billion event, all the claims get paid, it's not a big solvency
issue."
"We do need to access all forms of capital to be able to
provide the appropriate risk transfer solutions. In this
context, some of this alternative capital is really a good
thing, because it has expanded the capacity of the insurance
industry to be able to handle these bigger events," Kerner said.
The natural catastrophe bond market issued record volumes
during the second quarter, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory
(WCMA) said in July, with investors attracted to the sector in
search of higher returns as interest rates remain at rock-bottom
levels.
Katrina, in 2005, was one of the biggest hurricanes ever
recorded and the costliest natural disaster, racking up $80
billion in damages for the insurance industry, according to 2013
data from reinsurer Swiss Re.
Zurich took a hit of around $600 million after tax and
reinsurance from the hurricane in 2005.
The first half of 2014, however, has been relatively calm,
with floods, storms and other natural disasters causing around
$42 billion in damage worldwide, well below the prior-year
period and a 10-year average, German reinsurer Munich Re
said in July.
"The area of risk potentially is that some of this capital
is not actually being asked to respond," Kerner said. "This is
capital dedicated to catastrophe losses but we have not had a
major catastrophe in a while, so this capital has not yet been
tested."
The capital will be able to stand the strain of a major
natural catastrophe, Kerner said, adding the question was
whether investors would be willing to replenish it afterwards.
