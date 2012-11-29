ZURICH Nov 29 Zurich Insurance Group said on
Thursday it is on track to reduce costs in mature markets by
$500 million, with significant additional efficiencies
identified in addition to the $200 million of cost cuts already
made.
The company said it was confident of being able to maintain
an attractive and sustainable dividend, and reiterated its
business operating profit after tax return on equity target of
16 percent, though it said in the current tough environment
returns could be reduced by two percentage points.
Zurich has the highest dividend yield among the stocks in
the Swiss large cap index, with a payout of 7.4 percent
against Swisscom's 5.7 percent and 4.5 percent for
Swiss Re.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)