ZURICH, March 11 Zurich Insurance Group will cut about 800 jobs globally to save around $250 million per year by the end of 2015 as it streamlines its organisation in line with strategic priorities set out last year.

"We continue to make significant progress towards our strategic goal to make Zurich a focused and more profitable business," Chief Executive Martin Senn said in a statement on Tuesday.

Customer facing activities will not be impacted by the job losses, the insurer said.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)