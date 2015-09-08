BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Q1 revenue fell 15 pct to C$20.9 mln
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
LONDON, Sept 8 Zurich Insurance is lining up an around 5.5 billion pound ($8.46 billion) bridge loan to back its proposed 5.6 billion pound acquisition of British rival RSA, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Zurich Insurance declined to comment.
Banks involved include Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank, Lloyds Banking Group, Morgan Stanley and UBS. The financing may involve other banks, one of the sources said.
The bridge loan is expected to be refinanced in the bond market, the sources said. ($1 = 0.6500 pounds) (Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Writing by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Christopher Mangham)
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
* First Data- Co, Alipay announce North American businesses will be able to accept mobile payment service, expand Alipay's already significant business base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: