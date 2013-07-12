* Zurich sells $283 mln worth of shares in New China Life
* Makes gain of $152 mln after tax, will reinvest in Asia
* Says push to diversify drove sale
(Changes dateline, adds Zurich comment, details)
HONG KONG/ZURICH, July 12 Zurich Financial
Services has sold about $283 million worth of shares
in New China Life Insurance, paring its stake in
China's third-biggest life insurer in an attempt to diversify
its Asian portfolio.
Shares in New China Life (NCI) have slipped more than 20
percent in Hong Kong since the start of 2013. Zurich said the
sale was a move to address its financial exposure to a large
single holding.
"We want to take the proceeds and re-invest it in the same
region but on a broader, diversified basis," a spokesman for
Zurich said, adding that the Swiss insurer had made a capital
gain of about $152 million after tax from the sale.
Zurich offered 97.5 million Hong Kong shares of NCI in a
private placement to a small group of institutional investors at
HK$22.50 each, putting the total deal at HK$2.19 billion ($283
million), in line with figures reported earlier by Reuters.
The price is equivalent to a 6.4 percent discount to the
company's closing price on Thursday.
Zurich has a 9.4 percent stake in the Chinese insurer after
the sale. Its previous stake was not immediately available.
Shares in the Swiss company traded higher on Friday.
Central banks in the United States and Europe slashed
interest rates close to zero to prop up the economy after the
2008 banking crisis, dragging down bond yields and weighing on
insurers' investment income.
European and U.S. life insurers are likely to seek takeovers
in booming Asia and put more money into riskier assets this year
to bolster flagging profits, Moody's said in
January.
New China Life also has shares traded in Shanghai
. Goldman Sachs acted as sole global
coordinator on the share sale.
($1 = 7.7566 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Alice Baghdjian; editing by
Paul Tait and Tom Pfeiffer)