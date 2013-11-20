BRIEF-DDR streamlines organization
* DDR Corp - changes will result in elimination of 65 existing positions
ZURICH Nov 20 Zurich Insurance Group said on Wednesday it was selling its stake in New China Life Insurance Company (NCI).
Zurich said it would sell 292,500,000 Hong Kong shares in China's third-biggest life insurer, representing 9.4 pct of the total issued share capital.
The shares will be sold as a block trade conducted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zurich said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion